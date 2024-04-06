Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Wraps Up Wai Shoot Of Historical Drama 'Chhaava’, Shares Pics

Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the theatrical film ‘Sam Bahadur’, wrapped up the Wai schedule of his upcoming film ‘Chhaava’ on Saturday.

Vicky Kaushal Photo: Instagram
The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture showing a pool tub next to a tennis court.

Vicky Kaushal's Story Photo: Instagram
Vicky shared the photo with the caption: “What a schedule this has been. Wrap up on Wai, gearing up for the next one, ‘Chhaava’.”

Wai is a town in the Satara district of Maharashtra and is located on the Krishna River. It was a prominent town during the Peshwa era and is also considered ‘Dakshin Kashi’ because of its more than 100 temples.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the shooting for the movie commenced in October 2023.

The film is a historical drama, and features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, his wife.

