Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal Share Heartwarming Birthday Posts For Dad Sham Kaushal On His Birthday

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal’s father, action director Sham Kaushal, has turned a year older today. 

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal with father Sham Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal with father Sham Kaushal Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 2:26 pm

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, who is a renowned action director in Bollywood films, is celebrating his birthday today, November 24. On their dad’s special day, the Kaushal brothers took to social media to post heartfelt notes. 

Sunny shared a major throwback photo of his dad from his youth days. He captioned it as, "I guess now I know where I get my style from..Happy birthday to the OG Kaushal @shamkaushal09 (sic).”

Vicky, on the other hand, shared a black-and-white photo of his mother Veena Kaushal and father Sham from a recent awards event. Both his parents look teary-eyed in the picture. Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, “My pillar of strength”! Happy Birthday, Dad!!! Khichke Jhappi Twahnu (one tight hug for you) (sic).” 

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal Instagram

On the work front, Vicky is currently awaiting the release of 'Govinda Naam Mera', which is slated to release on December 16, and shows him as a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. 

Sunny, meanwhile, will be seen opposite Yami Gautam in the upcoming suspense thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', which is being released by Netflix.

