Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunny Kaushal Touches Katrina Kaif’s Feet As Vicky Kaushal Wishes ‘Sarva Gunna Sampann’ Brother On His Birthday

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Sham Kaushal posted emotional yet fun wishes on Sunny Kaushal's birthday.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 5:42 pm

Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal celebrates his birthday today on September 28. On the special occasion, the Kaushal family wished him in the most adorable way. 

Vicky shared a photo from his and Katrina Kaif‘s pre-wedding ceremonies, and captioned it as, “Happy birthday to the most sarva guna sampanna Kaushal. Love you, Sunny.” In the picture, the Kaushal brothers are seen looking dapper as ever, and fans could not help but comment on the picture. While one wrote, “Why so handsome?” another user commented, “We want more pictures from your wedding.”

On the other hand, Sunny’s ‘bhabhi’ shared a snap from a ritual post their wedding. The picture has her and Vicky blessing Sunny as he attempts to bow down to them and touch their feet. Katrina wrote, “Jeete raho, Khush raho,” as she captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Sunny Kaushal’s father and stunt director Sham Kaushal too posted a cute photo of his son from his childhood and wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Sunny Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with you. As a father feeling blessed to have a son like you. Always love & blessings. Rab Rakha (sic).”

Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film ‘Sunshine Music Tours and Travels’. Earlier, he had served as an assistant director on ‘My Friend Pinto’ and ‘Gunday’. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film ‘Helen’, called ‘Mili’, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Related stories

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Share Screen For The First Time In An Advertisement, Check Out Pics

Siddhant Chaturvedi Was 'Very Nervous' While Working With Katrina Kaif In Vicky Kaushal's Presence

‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Katrina Kaif Praises Husband Vicky Kaushal, Says ‘His Principles And Values Are So Strong’

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif Sham Kaushal Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Actress Bollywood Movies Bollywood Songs Vicky Kaushal Sham Kaushal Katrina Kaif Sunny Kaushal New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'