Sunny Kaushal Touches Katrina Kaif’s Feet As Vicky Kaushal Wishes ‘Sarva Gunna Sampann’ Brother On His Birthday

Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal celebrates his birthday today on September 28. On the special occasion, the Kaushal family wished him in the most adorable way.

Vicky shared a photo from his and Katrina Kaif‘s pre-wedding ceremonies, and captioned it as, “Happy birthday to the most sarva guna sampanna Kaushal. Love you, Sunny.” In the picture, the Kaushal brothers are seen looking dapper as ever, and fans could not help but comment on the picture. While one wrote, “Why so handsome?” another user commented, “We want more pictures from your wedding.”

On the other hand, Sunny’s ‘bhabhi’ shared a snap from a ritual post their wedding. The picture has her and Vicky blessing Sunny as he attempts to bow down to them and touch their feet. Katrina wrote, “Jeete raho, Khush raho,” as she captioned the picture.

Sunny Kaushal’s father and stunt director Sham Kaushal too posted a cute photo of his son from his childhood and wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Sunny Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with you. As a father feeling blessed to have a son like you. Always love & blessings. Rab Rakha (sic).”

Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film ‘Sunshine Music Tours and Travels’. Earlier, he had served as an assistant director on ‘My Friend Pinto’ and ‘Gunday’. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film ‘Helen’, called ‘Mili’, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.