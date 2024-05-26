Art & Entertainment

Varun Grover, Shreya Dhanwanthary Hail Payal Kapadia For Making Film With Only Female Leads

Comedian Varun Grover expressed the view of a number of people across the country when he expressed his appreciation for Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' with the comment: "Magical to see four Indian women on stage at Cannes. Dissent, in art and in life, is a tough path to choose. But sometimes it does create magic."

Instagram
Shreya Dhanwanthary, Varun Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Comedian Varun Grover expressed the view of a number of people across the country when he expressed his appreciation for Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' with the comment: "Magical to see four Indian women on stage at Cannes. Dissent, in art and in life, is a tough path to choose. But sometimes it does create magic."

He took to X to say: "Unbelievable day for Indian cinema. An independent filmmaker -- from much-hated FTII -- whose first film was a poetic love letter to the idea of dissent in a democracy, wins the second highest honour at the biggest film festival in the world."

'The Family Man' and 'Scam 1992' star Shreya Dhanwanthary also took to X to make a larger point when she said: "I know we wanna view this as a collective victory for the Indian film industry but I believe it truly belongs to Payal Kapadia and her incredible cast and crew."

She continued to say: "Making a film here is tough, especially when it doesn't follow the rules. More, if it doesn't tick certain boxes."

Pointing out how it is "even tougher if the film stars female leads", Shreya wrote: "I know this fight personally and from talented colleagues whose brilliant stories are overlooked without big stars. They succeeded despite the industry's typical standards of success and non-existent encouragement."

She concluded by stating, "This achievement is solely theirs. No one made it easy for them and they got here on their own. Congratulations, Payal Kapadia and team! You deserve this glory. This is your moment!"

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Punjab Police, BSF Bust Drugs Smuggling Module With Arrest Of Seven People, Recovers 5 kg Heroin
  2. Man, Sole Breadwinner Of His Family, Loses Both Legs After Falling Off Local Train Near Mumbai
  3. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Officials Say 'We Are Ready'
  4. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; CM Patel Takes Stock, Gujarat HC To Hear Matter Tomorrow | Updates
  5. Karnataka: 6 Including Child Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Hassan
Entertainment News
  1. Tillotama Shome Highlights The Tough Journey Of Indie Filmmakers Like Payal Kapadia
  2. Cannes 2024: How India Scripted History With Cinema, Culture And Fashion
  3. Fahmaan Khan: Don’t Think TV Is Not Practical, We Just Dramatise Everything We Show
  4. Karan Wahi Looks Back At ‘Remix’: The First Is Always Special
  5. Firoz Khan Death: Aasif Sheikh Recalls His Last Phone Call, Saumya Tandon, Binaiferr Kohli Mourn Late Actor's Loss
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final Begins
  2. Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics
  3. Hardik Pandya Divorce: MI Skipper Absent From Indian Cricket Team's Trip To USA
  4. Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet
  5. French Open 2024: The Era Of Tennis Legends' Farewells - It's Not Just Rafael Nadal
World News
  1. Ahead Of Another Donor Conference For Syria, Humanitarian Workers Fear More Aid Cuts
  2. Amid Truce Talks Reports, Hamas Official Says 'No Need For New Negotiations' With Israel
  3. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  4. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  5. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest