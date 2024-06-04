Varun Dhawan Announces Birth of Daughter ‘Baby Dhawan’ With Natasha; Actor ‘Overjoyed With New Blessing In Life’

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are over the moon as the couple welcomed their first child on June 3 at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Since the arrival of their baby girl, fans and friends from the industry have been sharing heartfelt wishes for them. And now on June 4, Tuesday, Varun took to his social media handle to welcome his daughter. Sharing a heartfelt post, Varun penned a gratitude note for everyone to welcome his daughter.
The video features an illustration of Varun’s pet dog Joey, who was seen holding a placard that read ‘Welcome Lil sis’. The video post also read, “Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family – ‘Dalals and Dhawans’.” Varun further wrote, “Our Baby Girl Is Here,” and added, 'Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.’
The social media post concluded with a gratitude note, which read as,, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding.”
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated actor Varun and his wife, Natasha, on the birth of their first child. He wrote, "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the mooooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (sic)."
His friend and actor, Arjun Kapoor, too wished Varun and wrote on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Baby John had a baby!!! Papa Number 1 casting is now locked finally!!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister (sic)."
Interestingly, Varun had earlier said that wanted to have a baby girl some day. On Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan 5’, He had said at the time, “I do wanna get married. I wanna have babies, actually. I want to have a child. I love children, and I wanna have my own little one.” Varun and Natasha, who are childhood sweethearts and dated for many years, got married on January 24, 2021 in the presence of their families and friends.