Varun Dhawan Announces Birth of Daughter ‘Baby Dhawan’ With Natasha; Actor ‘Overjoyed With New Blessing In Life’

Interestingly, Varun had earlier said that wanted to have a baby girl some day. On Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan 5’, He had said at the time, “I do wanna get married. I wanna have babies, actually. I want to have a child. I love children, and I wanna have my own little one.” Varun and Natasha, who are childhood sweethearts and dated for many years, got married on January 24, 2021 in the presence of their families and friends.