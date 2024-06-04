Art & Entertainment

Watch: Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Hospital After Welcoming Daughter With Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan was spotted outside the hospital with his father, David Dhawan. The actor welcomed a daughter with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

Instagram
Varun Dhawan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among Bollywood's most loved couples. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl in their family. They haven’t announced or shared pictures of their child on social media yet. Recently, the actor was clicked outside the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai with his father David Dhawan.

In a video shared by paparazzo, Varun Dhawan was seen outside the hospital with director David Dhawan. The actor was spotted in a white t-shirt and lime yellow pants which he had paired with sneakers. He was seen dropping off his father at his car. While the actor didn’t interact with the paparazzi, he smiled and made a thumbs up gesture before rushing back to the hospital.

Take a look at the viral video here.

The video has fetched over 141K likes. Reacting to the video, fans left wishes for the actor. One fan said, “He once said in Koffee with Karan that he wants a baby girl.” A second fan commented, “Daughter yaani more luck to Varun Dhawan congratulations.” A third fan mentioned, “Congratulations to you Varun and his family.” Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Dalal had gone into labour and would be delivering any minute. The couple had announced that they were welcoming their first child in February. They shared a monochrome picture of Dalal flaunting her baby bump. Dhawan was seen on his knees placing a kiss on her stomach. The image also featured their pet dog. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “We are pregnant…Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength”

Dhawan and Dalal tied the knot in 2021. They have known each other since they were kids.

