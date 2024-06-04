Watch: Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Hospital After Welcoming Daughter With Natasha Dalal

The video has fetched over 141K likes. Reacting to the video, fans left wishes for the actor. One fan said, “He once said in Koffee with Karan that he wants a baby girl.” A second fan commented, “Daughter yaani more luck to Varun Dhawan congratulations.” A third fan mentioned, “Congratulations to you Varun and his family.” Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Dalal had gone into labour and would be delivering any minute. The couple had announced that they were welcoming their first child in February. They shared a monochrome picture of Dalal flaunting her baby bump. Dhawan was seen on his knees placing a kiss on her stomach. The image also featured their pet dog. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “We are pregnant…Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength”