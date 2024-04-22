Watch: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Thank Paparazzi With Heartfelt Gifts After Their Baby Shower Celebrations

One of the most celebrated couples in the film fraternity, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, exchanged vows in 2021, officially tying the knot after years of being together. And three years later, the couple joyfully announced their journey into parenthood.
With their first baby due in a few months’ time, on Sunday, April 21, the expectant parents hosted a delightful baby shower ceremony.
While the couple hasn’t shared any snaps from their event yet, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, shared a peek into the baby shower festivities on her Instagram Stories. The photo she shared revealed a charming two-tiered cake, which was adorned with delicate floral arrangements along the sides and featured an enchanting white teddy bear atop it. The adorable bear sported a pink clip with a matching bow, adding a touch of sweetness to the celebration. The text below the cake reads, “Congratulations Nats & VD.”
Have a look here:
Following the baby shower ceremony, the couple thoughtfully prepared special gifts for the paparazzi, sharing their joy and gratitude with those who capture their special moments, which was distributed by their team. The video showcased the paparazzi receiving special gifts arranged by the couple in a charming pink bag, symbolizing their gratitude towards the photographers, and making them a part of the celebrations in a way.
News outlet Pinkvilla shared a video of the same. Take a look here:
For those who are not aware, on February 18, 2024, the ‘Badlapur’ actor took to his official Instagram account to share a tender moment with his wife, revealing the exciting news of their first pregnancy. The heart-warming monochrome picture showed the actor affectionately kissing the mother-to-be’s baby bump, with their adorable furry friend adding to the charm. Their parenthood journey follows their intimate wedding ceremony on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug. Amid the challenges of the pandemic, they opted for a private celebration, in the presence of their close family and friends only.