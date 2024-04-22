Watch: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Thank Paparazzi With Heartfelt Gifts After Their Baby Shower Celebrations

For those who are not aware, on February 18, 2024, the ‘Badlapur’ actor took to his official Instagram account to share a tender moment with his wife, revealing the exciting news of their first pregnancy. The heart-warming monochrome picture showed the actor affectionately kissing the mother-to-be’s baby bump, with their adorable furry friend adding to the charm. Their parenthood journey follows their intimate wedding ceremony on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug. Amid the challenges of the pandemic, they opted for a private celebration, in the presence of their close family and friends only.