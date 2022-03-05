Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Starrer 'Aadya' First Look Released

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is known for her work in Tamil cinema primarily, celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday (March 5). On the ocassion of the actress's birthday, the makers of her upcoming film 'Aadya' have released the first look from the film.

Actor Arya shared the first look of the film on his Twitter handle and wished the actress on her birthday.

Varalaxmi is depicted in a gritty and intense avatar. In the poster she can be seen putting her leg on a ball on the field as is rain in the backdrop.

In the upcoming film 'Aadya,' actors Varalaxmi, Hebah Patel, and Ashish Gandhi play the lead roles.

'Aadya' is being directed by filmmaker M. R. Krishna Mamidala. The film is backed by P.S.R. Kumar (Babji) and S. Rajnikanth under Sri Sai Lakshmi Creations and Wintage Pictures banners.

After "Shikaru," this is Babji's second production venture with Sri Sai Lakshmi Creations. The co-producer is P Sai Pavem Kumar.

Varalaxmi's acting debut was in the Tamil film Podaa Podi (2012), in which she played a London-based dancer. The actress was last seen in Tamil movie 'Cahsing' which released in April 2021.