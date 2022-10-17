Vaishali Takkar's 'Super Sisters' Co-Actress Muskan Bamne Grieves Her Death

Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar's sister in the television show - Super Sisters, has reacted to the death of her co-actress.

Vaishali was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Sunday. The police said they have recovered a suicide note that states that the actress took the extreme step because of the turbulence in her personal life.

Muskan took to her Instagram to share a few old pictures of herself with Vaishali.

Muskan is at present garnering love for her performance as Pakhi in the Star Plus show 'Anupamaa'.