Vaishali Takkar's 'Super Sisters' Co-Actress Muskan Bamne Grieves Her Death

Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar's sister in ‘Super Sisters’, has reacted to the death of her co-actress.

Vaishali Takkar, Muskan Bamne
Vaishali Takkar, Muskan Bamne Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 11:25 am

Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar's sister in the television show - Super Sisters, has reacted to the death of her co-actress. 

Vaishali was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Sunday. The police said they have recovered a suicide note that states that the actress took the extreme step because of the turbulence in her personal life.

Muskan took to her Instagram to share a few old pictures of herself with Vaishali.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muskan Bamne (@muskanbamne)

Muskan is at present garnering love for her performance as Pakhi in the Star Plus show 'Anupamaa'.

Muskan Bamne Vaishali Takkar Vaishali Takkar Death Vaishali Takkar Suicide Muskan Bamne Grief Super Sisters TV Actress Muskan Bamne Mumbai
