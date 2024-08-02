Unlikely Heroes In Unprecedented Disasters: A Review Of '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero'

As the monsoons make their way across different parts of the country, several states have been battling natural calamities brought about by the burgeoning rainfall. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Kerala are all reeling from disasters like landslides brought about by heavy rains, which in turn have been exacerbated by the climate change crisis. While there is rampant inequality in the way natural disasters impact different sections of the society, these are also the times when the collective resilience of the human spirit comes to the fore. When the governments also struggle to put together adequate forces to battle the ravages of these disasters, it is the common people who come out to show support to each other, often at the risk of their own lives. The 2023 Malayam film 2018- Everyone is A Hero, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, is one such film that foregrounds the remarkable efforts of ordinary citizens who came together to help each other survive the severe 2018 floods in Kerala.