Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Trishaan Maini Makes TV Debut With 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain'

Actor Trishaan Maini is thrilled about making his debut on the small screen with the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' and credits his accomplishment to Ganpati.

Trishaan Maini
Trishaan Maini Instagram/ @trishaanmaini

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:33 pm

Actor Trishaan Maini is thrilled about making his debut on the small screen with the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' and credits his accomplishment to Ganpati.

He said: "As an actor doing TV was in my mind the time I started my career. I feel this medium has got a really big reach. Though the youth enjoys watching digital platforms, TV is entertaining every age group."

"I'm really thrilled about making my debut on TV with a beautiful team and renowned producer Sandip (Sikcand) sir. There is so much I can learn from him. I feel all those opportunities I'm enjoying today could become only possible with the blessings of my bappa."

Talking about his role in the show, he added: "I'm playing Vivek, who happens to be Indu's (lead actress Sayli Salunkhe) best friend. He is along with her in every up and down and is very supportive. He is also an obedient son and a loyal lover in the show."

Trishaan started his acting career with Bollywood film 'Sarbjit', and later also featured in web series 'Gehraiyaan'.

Revealing his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration plans, he said: "I'm following the ritual of bringing bappa home for three years now. I enjoy his stay in my house. He brings so much positivity, peace and happiness. We perform puja offering prayers and aarti and later in the evening my friends join me for prasad and do Ganpati darshan."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sarbjit Geharaiyaan Web Series Tv Series TV Debut Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain Ganesh Chaturthi Art And Entertainment Trishaan Maini India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours