Travis Scott Announces First Festival Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott has scheduled his first festival performances since the Astroworld tragedy, the well-known rapper will be performing at three instalments of the Primavera Festival in South America this fall.

The long-running festival, which began in Spain but has since moved to Southern California and South America, is now taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile, and includes performances by Pixies, Bjork, Lorde, and Arctic Monkeys.

According to Variety, Scott will perform at "major" summer festivals this summer, likely in the United States, although these are the first confirmed performances.

Scott will perform in Chile on the same night as Bjork, whom he cited as a big recent inspiration in an interview earlier this year.

Scott has kept a low profile in the months after ten people were killed when the crowd at his Astroworld event surged during his headline act in November. Although he was initially set to headline this year's Coachella festival, his presence, along with several other festival slots, was cancelled in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Scott offered to cover the victims' funeral expenses and has spoken out emotionally about the tragedy, which has resulted in the cancellation of many high-profile musical performances and a collaboration with the fashion house Dior. He announced $5 million in community-focused activities last month as part of his newly established Project Heal, a long-term series of philanthropic and investment efforts.

The week before Coachella, billboards promoting Scott's long-delayed 'Utopia' album emerged on the route to the event, indicating its release in the following weeks. Scott's fourth studio album follows 2018's 'Astroworld' and the following year's 'Jackboys' compilation. In the interim period, he's released many tracks, including two immediately before the ill-fated festival, 'Mafia' and 'Escape Plan.'