‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’ On Netflix To ‘Vikram’ On Disney+ Hotstar – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

This week brings in a lot of fresh content that’s lined up for viewers on various OTT platforms. Some are originals, and some films are going to release on OTT after a run in the theatres. Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls starrer ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’ on Netflix to Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya starrer ‘Vikram’ on Disney+ Hotstar to the second installment of the Indian version of ‘Modern Love’ called ‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’ on Amazon Prime Video – a lot of shows and films are releasing this week.

Here are the top 5 most talked-about releases on OTT for this week:

‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’

Director: Khuzema Haveliwala

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls, Karan Kapadia

Where To Watch: Netflix

Ranveer Singh is out in the wild to have an interactive reality special in which viewers decide the course of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s escapade through the Siberian wilds to find a rare flower for his lady love, Deepika Padukone. He is ably supported by Bear Grylls.

‘Vikram’

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose, Arjun Das, Gayathrie Shankar, Hareesh Peradi, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, Harish Uthaman, Swathishta Krishnan, Shanvi Shrivastava, Shivani Narayanan, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari Chanakyan, Antony Varghese, Lokesh Kanagaraj, G. Marimuthu, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Dass, Sampath Ram, Anish Padmanabhan, Jaffer Sadiq, Guru Somasundaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Gokulnath

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

‘Vikram’ follows a black-ops squad led by Amar (Fahadh Faasil) tracking down masked vigilantes, while he learns of a drug syndicate group called Vetti Vagaiyara, led by Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupathi), who wants the missing drugs to be delivered to his cold-blooded boss Rolex (Suriya). Amar's focus, however, is on Karnan (Kamal Haasan), who is the supposed common link between all of them and is surprisingly caught up in all of this.

‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathi, Naresh, Malvika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta, Rag Mayur, Divya Vani

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’ is a six-part anthology revolving around new-age love stories based on characters from the city of Hyderabad. The anthology is a spin-off from the original Amazon Original ‘Modern Love’ which is set in New York and depicts similar new age love stories from the city of New York. In India, the first launched anthology in the series was ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’.

‘Saas Bahu Aachaar Pvt. Ltd.’

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Cast: Amruta Subhash, Yamini Das, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani, Manu Bisht, Nikhil Chawla, Shreyansh Kaurav, Nikhil Chawla, Nisha Jindal, Ankit Motghare

Where To Watch: Zee5

Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd.’ revolves around Suman who constantly struggles to set up an achaar business and kickstart her entrepreneurial journey with a pure-hearted intent to get her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip. In this struggle, her support system is her ex-mother-in-law.

‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’

Director: Erica Gornall

Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play

Based on the life of a former British socialite and daughter of one of the biggest media tycoons, Robert Maxwell, ‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ is an upcoming true-crime docuseries about the socialite turned sex offender herself and follows her journey as she spiraled down, landing herself in serious trials for helping American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein abuse and sexually exploit underage girls. The docuseries promises to be filled with eye-opening and shocking details about her personal life along with insights from close friends and co-workers who’ve never spoken publicly before about her personality.