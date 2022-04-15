Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From Gal Gadot starrer 'Death On The Nile' on Hotstar to Sakshi Tanwar's 'Mai' to Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' on SonyLiv, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that release on OTT, this week.

'Death On The Nile'

'Death on the Nile' is a mystery film based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name. The film revolves around Hercule Poirot, who embarks on an Egyptian vacation on a luxurious river streamer. When a picture-perfect couple's honeymoon is cut short, their excursion turns into a murder investigation. Critics gave the film mixed reviews, with some deeming it inferior to the previous adaptations while appreciating its classic style.

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Jennifer Saunders, Ali Fazal and Sophie Okonedo

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Where to watch: Hotstar

'Mai'

The crime thriller series is centred around a 47-year-old wife and mother Sheel, who witnesses the death of her daughter by a speeding truck. The devastated mom realises that her daughter's death had more to it than meets the eye. She seeks answers, encounters mobsters, works as a nurse, and, in the process, beats up a few enemies as well. The six-episode series is all set to release today (15 April).

Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Vivek Mushran

Directors: Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia

Where to watch: Netflix

'James'

The narrative of Santhosh Kumar, who manages a security service and has been tasked with looking after a family who controls a drug gang, is told in Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, 'James.' The film garnered largely favourable reviews from reviewers and audiences, who praised the graphics, action sequences, and Puneeth Rajkumar's acting, although criticism was drawn towards the writing.

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand and Srikanth Meka

Director: Chethan Kuma

Where to watch: SonyLiv

'Ice Age: Scrat Tales'

Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel from the 'Ice Age' adventures franchise, talks about his experiences being a father in this six-episode series. As they compete for the treasured acorn, it will show him connecting with the naughty Baby Scrat and coping with the ups and downs of parenthood.

Cast: Karl Wahlgren, Chris Wedges

Directors: Donnie Long, Michael Berardini, Jeff Gabor, Lisa Allen Keane, Matt Munn, Eric Prah, Drew Winey

Where to watch: Hotstar

'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu'

The family drama 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' centres around Chiranjeevi, who was raised by five strong-headed women, including his mother Aadhi Lakshmi and aunts Padmamma, Sharadamma, Gouramma and Krishnamma. The film follows his search for a suitable wife who has to be accepted by all the five women, who often criticize and reject practically every bride match he receives. On March 4, 2022, the film was released to mixed reviews from reviewers.

Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi

Director: Tirumala Kishore

Where to watch: SonyLiv