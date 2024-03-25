Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Makes A Smashing Return; ‘Animal’ Holds On To The Top

The long weekend of Holi definitely brought with it its own set of upheavals to the trending songs of the week chart. Some of the songs have made a terrific return to the top trends as their movies have made a fantastic return to the news with an OTT release. Then there are others as well, that have jumped places and have made a new shuffled order to the top 10 trending songs of the week.
Any guesses which songs we are talking about?
Well, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s title track had gone out of favour and had left the top 10 trending list a week or two back. But with the film becoming available to rent on OTT, the interest around the film has risen again. Not to forget that the film’s songs have become a top favourite during all Holi festivities.
Then again ‘Animal’s songs are without a doubt creating the changes at the top of the charts. Both ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ and ‘Satranga’ hold the top two positions, and Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ which had become a favourite in the past weeks has finally fallen down. Not that’s out of favour, but it’s definitely on a decline. Will it see a meteoric rise once again? Well, that’s something that has to seen in the coming weeks.
‘Heeriye’ by Jasleen Royal featuring Arijit Singh is sticking on to the top 10 trending songs chart but Shubh’s ‘One Love’ couldn’t stay on the list beyond a week, and it’s once again out of the top 10 charts. Sai Abhyankkar’s ‘Katchi Sera’ by ‘Think Indie’ is definitely a crowd puller but its downwards trajectory has also started with it barely making it to the 10th position this week. Will it be able to hold on till next week? Let’s wait and watch.
So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week:
Advertisement
1. ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ (‘Animal’)
Advertisement
2. ‘Satranga’ (‘Animal’)
3. ‘Husn’
Advertisement
4. ‘O Maahi’ (‘Dunki’)
Advertisement
5. ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)
Advertisement
6. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’
7. ‘Chaleya’ (‘Jawan’)
8. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Song’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)
9. ‘Heeriye’ (Feat. Arijit Singh)
Which among these songs is your most favourite of the week?
10. ‘Katchi Sera’ – From “Think Indie”
Which among these is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.