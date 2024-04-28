Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: A Stable Week For Most Songs With A 'Fortnight' Touch

The biggest and fairly intriguing happening on the charts this week is the entry of an English song by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The charts which have remained highly dominated by Korean musicians has seen a change and 'Fortnight' by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone has entered on the number 9 position this week. Though its streaming numbers have increased from that of last week, 'SHEESH' by BABYMONSTER got pushed to the number 10 position by 'Fortnight'. 'Midas Touch' by KISS OF LIFE, thus, was shown an exit from the top 10 songs of this week.