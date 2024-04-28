Art & Entertainment

Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: A Stable Week For Most Songs With A 'Fortnight' Touch

Without much shuffling, there is a yet bigger entry into the charts this week. Let's take a look.

Jimin, Taylor Swift, Post Malone Photo: Instagram
This week of April isn't filled with all big changes and shuffling of position. However, there is a catch, a big one that shouldn't miss your playlists. Maintaining its fan favourite number 1 position, 'Like Crazy' by BTS's Jimin is yet again ruling the charts with smashing number of streams. 'Magnetic' by ILLIT, 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' and another 2 songs by Jimin have retained their previous week positions without any ups and downs.

Songs by BTS's Jung Kook which were on the charts last week including '3D' and 'Seven' have also managed to maintain high number of streamers and retained their previous positions on the charts. This all makes the charts this week sound unchanged, however, that is not the case.

The biggest and fairly intriguing happening on the charts this week is the entry of an English song by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The charts which have remained highly dominated by Korean musicians has seen a change and 'Fortnight' by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone has entered on the number 9 position this week. Though its streaming numbers have increased from that of last week, 'SHEESH' by BABYMONSTER got pushed to the number 10 position by 'Fortnight'. 'Midas Touch' by KISS OF LIFE, thus, was shown an exit from the top 10 songs of this week.

With Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' dropping in last week, charts all across the world have her name flashing on it and the Korean charts are not behind as well. Without anymore ado, here are the top 10 songs of the week with an english touch:

1. 'Like Crazy' - Jimin (612,794 Streams)

2. 'Magnetic' - ILLIT (508,551 Streams)

3. 'Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit Version)' - Jung Kook, Latto           (423,257 Streams) 

4. 'Like Crazy (English Version)' - Jimin (367,866 Streams)

5. 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' - Jimin (347,440 Streams)

6. '3D (ft. Jack Harlow)' - Jung Kook, Jack Harlow                           (281,112 Streams)

7. 'Closer Than This' - Jimin (241,885 Streams)

8. 'Standing Next To You' - Jung Kook (224,681 Streams)

9. 'Fortnight (ft. Post Malone) - Taylor Swift, Post Malone        (205,509 Streams)

10. 'SHEESH' - BABYMONSTER (200,849 Streams)

