Tom Selleck Remembers Matthew Perry As 'Most Talented' Among 'Friends' Cast

Actor Tom Selleck thinks the late actor Matthew Perry was the "most talented" of the 'Friends' cast.

The 78-year-old actor appeared in nine episodes of the sitcom from 1995 to 2000 as Richard Burke, the much older love interest of Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and he's praised the "raw" ability of the late star, who died last October aged 54.

Selleck told USA Today newspaper, "He was raw talent. Matthew's gone, so it's easy to say this, but it's true. I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people."