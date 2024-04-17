Tom Holland's X Account Hacked In Crypto Scheme, Fake Tweets Emerge Online

British actor Tom Holland is usually in the news for his acting projects, particularly ‘Spider-Man,’ or his relationship status with Zendaya. However, this time, he was trending for a totally different reason.
Fans were left surprised when the actor seemingly dropped a cryptic post on his official X handle on April 16, hinting at a potential collaboration with crypto currency platform Binance. The post encouraged followers to sign up for early access to a new digital currency named $SPIDER coin, reportedly associated with a Spider-Verse project.
The actor, who has repeatedly talked about his minimal social media activity, and his post sparked confusion among his 7.1 million followers. Many found it unlikely that Holland would endorse crypto currency, leading to speculations that his account might have been hacked.
Advertisement
Not only that, even his bio was modified to connect to a link associated with the purported collaboration, which only intensified suspicions of unauthorized access. Additionally, another post emerged featuring a selfie of an unidentified individual, speculated by many to be the hacker. The caption in the post took reference from the early 2000s ‘Spider-Man’ film, further complicating the situation.
Other than the cryptic posts on his micro blogging platform’s account, no other social media handle of his was hacked. Notably, the official Binance account did not make any announcements regarding a ‘partnership’ with Tom Holland on its social media platforms either.
Advertisement
Like always, fans were quick to react to the situation, leading to a varied range of reactions. Some expressed relief that Holland hadn’t actually endorsed crypto currency, while others took the opportunity to jokingly understand why the alleged hacker didn’t capitalize on the situation by fabricating fake teasers for a potential ‘Spider-Man 4’ project. “How do you hack Tom Holland’s Twitter account and make the stupidest tweets ever instead of having ur chance to fake tease Spider-Man 4 and go crazy?” started to surfaced online.
There were another set of reactions, where Holland has also faced scrutiny for his perceived silence on racist remarks targeting his ‘Romeo and Juliet’ co-star, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Some netizens have urged him to break his silence on the matter. One user even wrote, “Tom Holland got hacked and this is how we get him to come back online and defend his costar.”
Amidst this, all the crypto currency related posts have been removed from the actor’s account.