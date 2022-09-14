Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Natalie Portman: Chris Hemsworth Has Such Incredible Comedic Talent, Moving From Serious Scenes To Extreme Comedy

Natalie Portman speaks up about working with Chris Hemsworth in Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’, which raging on Disney+ Hotstar ever since its OTT release.

Natalie Portman And Chris Hemsworth
Natalie Portman And Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

14 Sep 2022

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ makes the titular protagonist the first MCU hero with four solo films. The God of Thunder has embarked on a brand-new journey in this film and it is unlike anything he’s ever faced before. Charting his journey of self-discovery, love and humour, the movie which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8, is winning hearts and laughter. Hemsworth’s Oscar-winning co-star Natalie Portman speaks up about her working equation with the actor with godly looks.

Natalie Portman, who plays Dr Jane Foster aka the Mighty Thor in the film, shares about Chris Hemsworth’s fluid acting skills in the film. “It’s incredible to watch Chris’ talent. He’s just so agile, moving from serious scenes to extreme comedy. He has such incredible comedic talent. And he has such a quick brain for changing things, assimilating information, reacting in a creative way and coming up with new ideas. He’s so committed and works so hard, and it’s really, really impressive to watch him work. I always have to remind myself that I have to act in a scene, and I can't just be an audience.”

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ also stars Oscar winner Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie/King of New Asgard, Oscar winner Russell Crowe as Zeus, king of the gods and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. There’s also Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista and the other Guardians Of The Galaxy cast coming in for a quick cameo. The film has been directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

