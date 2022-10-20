This Is Why Mame Khan Opted For Rajasthani Attire At Cannes Film Festival 2022

Well-known Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan has talked about walking on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in traditional attire because he wanted to represent the true culture and tradition of India.



He said: "People there wear various forms of clothes and all, so I was like what should I wear? I thought I'm from India and representing the folk culture of India so I wore a Rajasthani safa (turban) and a coat from Kanpur."



He later shared how he had to wait for his luggage and he thought that if it is not coming on time he will not go on the red carpet.



"The interesting thing is everyone's luggage had arrived except mine and Aishwarya Rai's. I was stubborn that till the time my luggage doesn't arrive I won't go on the red carpet. There we have time slots and mine was at 4.30 p.m. but touchwood the luggage arrived at the end moment," he added.



The popular singer known for a number of tracks in movies such as 'Luck By Chance', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Sonchiriya' and many more is appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a special guest along with Sukhwinder Singh, Akriti Kakar, Devi Sri Prasad popularly known as DSP and Sri Lankan singer Yohani.



Mame recalled visiting France after 23 years and added: "I visited France again after 23 years. I had done a show there and at that time I was not well-versed in English and didn't know French either. It was a surreal experience walking the red carpet in the same country after so many years."



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.