Art & Entertainment

Third Edition Of Marathi Horror-comedy Franchise 'Zapatlela' To Go Into Production By 2024-end

The superhit Marathi franchise 'Zapatlela' is returning with its 3rd instalment. On Wednesday, the makers announced the 3rd part of the franchise with a new poster.

Advertisement

Weeklyvoice.com
'Zapatlela' Photo: Weeklyvoice.com
info_icon

The superhit Marathi franchise 'Zapatlela' is returning with its 3rd instalment. On Wednesday, the makers announced the 3rd part of the franchise with a new poster.

The superhit Marathi franchise 'Zapatlela' is returning with its 3rd instalment. On Wednesday, the makers announced the 3rd part of the franchise with a new poster.

The third part of the horror-comedy franchise will be helmed by actor-director Mahesh Kothare who directed the previous two installments. Actor Addinath Kothare will be seen in the lead role yet again and joining him alongside is mischievous yet loved ‘Tatya Vinchu’.

Director Mahesh Kothare said: "After the two successful franchises, we owe it to our audience to deliver a compelling story. With a good story in place, 'Zapatlela 3' is poised to take viewers on an enthralling journey."

Advertisement

The cameras will start rolling on the film by the end of this year.

The film is produced by Rajnish Khanuja of Select Media Holdings along with Mahesh Kothare of Jenma Films International.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported