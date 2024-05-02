After receiving a grand applause at the SXSW Film Festival, ‘The Idea of You’ has successfully made its way to OTT. Based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, this romantic comedy has garnered significant buzz. Fans, including myself, couldn’t wait to see the fresh pairing of Anne Hathaway with Nicholas Galitzine. Whether it’s the male lead’s character based on Harry Styles or the choreography inspired by BTS, I was more than convinced to watch the movie. So, in case you’re looking to escape from your mid-week schedule and plan to watch the film, here’s all you need to know about ‘The Idea of You.’
‘The Idea of You’: Story
The story follows the journey of Solène Marchand, a recently-turned 40-year-old art gallery owner in California. She navigates the challenges of co-parenting her teenage daughter with her ex-husband, who has moved on to a younger partner after betraying her trust during their marriage. Upon her ex-husband’s request, much to her disappointment, she takes their teenage daughter to Coachella. Little did she know that her meet-cute with Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old lead singer of the famous boy band August Moon, would turn into a romantic relationship. Their encounter sparks a passionate and intense romance, but as they navigate various complexities, they face the question of whether their relationship can withstand the challenges they confront. Will their love and lust-filled relationship last, or will it turn to ashes sooner than it began? That’s what the film tends to show.
‘The Idea of You’: Performances
In each film she undertakes, Anne Hathaway consistently showcases her brilliance. Throughout the film, she effortlessly commands the screen, bearing its weight with grace and poise. Her expressive eyes, vast and emotive, coupled with her million-dollar smile, lend depth and charm to her portrayal. Radiant as ever, she makes Solène wholly her own and navigates her journey through trust issues, heartbreak, and newfound romance seamlessly. Whether portraying moments of vulnerability or exuding quirky charm, the actress creates a compelling portrayal of the character.
While Hathaway captivates audiences with her innocence, Nicholas Galitzine brings a youthful charm and passion to his role. Despite the lack of back story, he plays his role with sincerity, making everything seem genuine. His portrayal captures Hayes’ undeniable allure, reminiscent of Harry Styles (can’t tell me otherwise). Yet, he manages to make the character his own using subtle gestures and nuanced expressions. At the end of the day, the role demanded someone as visually striking and charismatic as the actor, and he has left a lasting impression on audiences with his portrayal.
Though their individual performances are outstanding, it’s the chemistry between them that further elevates it. The two seem so in love and cute, and not even close to looking like they have a 15+ year age gap. It doesn’t even look like they’re sharing screen space for the first time; they’re that comfortable with each other, especially during their intimate scenes. You could feel the spark between them even on the other side of the screen.
‘The Idea of You’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The script, crafted by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, stands out for its thoughtfulness compared to typical romantic comedies made in recent times. While the dialogue is more or less average, you will still wish for more depth and complexity, especially in Hayes’ character. Despite the focus on Hayes, Solène, and their romance, there’s almost little to no space for exploring other characters, including Solène’s daughter, who is central to the plot. Although the film offers light humour here and there, the script, at first glance, may not appear ground-breaking; it’s short and sweet and a fun-watch. However, it does delve into deeper themes of love, ageism, and societal expectations, especially from a woman, providing a refreshing change of pace.
While Showalter did an average job co-writing, he excelled at directing. Very few filmmakers understand this genre, and he’s undoubtedly one of them. He has simply fished out an expected duo and made them into one of the hottest on-screen couples of this year. Their love story is akin to a dream that leaves you grinning when you wake up. In a world where sensuality has more often than not been driven by explicit nudity, there’s something too pure about this film that you’d find yourself watching it again.
Even visually, Jim Frohna has done what he does best. He has successfully conveyed a palpable sense of intimacy between the characters. His camera beautifully captures Solène and Hayes’ moments with each other with a lot of passion. The depiction of their love is portrayed in a beautiful way that never feels inappropriate or uncomfortable. Additionally, the editing by Peter Teschner is sharp and concise. By keeping the runtime under two hours, he doesn’t let the story drag on for too long. He has perfectly created smooth transitions between scenes, which don’t make for any skip-worthy or dull moments.
Music, clearly, is a crucial element of the film, and Siddharth Khosla did not disappoint. His musical compositions are pleasing to the ears. Even the original songs in the film stand out. The songs sung by August Moon, crafted specifically for the film, are definitely going into my playlist. No, it’s completely different from One Direction, but 100% just as enjoyable and Coachella-headline worthy!
‘The Idea of You’: Cast & Crew
Director: Michael Showalter
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Jordan Aaron Hall, Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham Jr., Viktor White, Dakota Adan, Annie Mumolo and Perry Mattfeld
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 116 minutes
Premiere Date: May 2, 2024
Genre: Romantic, Comedy
Language: English
‘The Idea of You’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘The Idea of You’ encapsulates the essence of a summer romance. While you might have been drawn to the idea of this movie, pleasantly, it unfolds into a great romantic drama, highlighted by outstanding lead performances and their electrifying chemistry. It’s surely a feel-good movie, perfect for a Saturday night watch. I know I’d watch it again.