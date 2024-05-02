The story follows the journey of Solène Marchand, a recently-turned 40-year-old art gallery owner in California. She navigates the challenges of co-parenting her teenage daughter with her ex-husband, who has moved on to a younger partner after betraying her trust during their marriage. Upon her ex-husband’s request, much to her disappointment, she takes their teenage daughter to Coachella. Little did she know that her meet-cute with Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old lead singer of the famous boy band August Moon, would turn into a romantic relationship. Their encounter sparks a passionate and intense romance, but as they navigate various complexities, they face the question of whether their relationship can withstand the challenges they confront. Will their love and lust-filled relationship last, or will it turn to ashes sooner than it began? That’s what the film tends to show.