‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Game Mode On As Kapil Sharma Welcomes Mary Kom, Sania Mirza And Saina Nehwal

The upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is all set to feature four of the most beloved Indian sports women as Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra will mark their presence as guests on the comedy show.
Netflix India shared the new teaser promo of Kapil Sharma’s show, and it has several hilarious moments, including Mary Kom mixing up the names of Sania and Saina. The teaser was captioned as, “Iss hafte, laughter ke saath karlo game mode on, kyunki India ki incredible sportswomen aa rahi hai.”
In the teaser, Sunil Grover looks at Sania, Saina, Mary and Sift and tells them how four heroines have arrived. To this, Kapil mentioned how sports women are not heroines, but Sunil then calls them ‘desh ki heroine (heroines of the nation)’. Kapil then asks the four of them if their husbands are polite and soft spoken by nature. Kapil then reminds Sania that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he will play her love interest in a film. To which, Sania told Kapil, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first).”
In the promo, Kapil is also seen asking Sania, “Sona toh aapne itna jeeta Sania, jab aap bahar jaati hai, jewellery aap fir sone ki nahi karti hongi aap (You’ve won several gold medals. So when you step out for jewellery shopping, you must not be buying gold jewellery)." To which, Sania replied by saying, “Nahi, sirf gold medal hum pehenke jaate hai… Pagal hai?" On being lashed on, Kapil then hilariously asked Sania, “Were you my sister-in-law in my previous life?" During the show, Kapil and Sania will also do the role play as in-laws.
The upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will be out on Saturday, 8 PM, on Netflix.