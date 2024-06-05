‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Game Mode On As Kapil Sharma Welcomes Mary Kom, Sania Mirza And Saina Nehwal

In the teaser, Sunil Grover looks at Sania, Saina, Mary and Sift and tells them how four heroines have arrived. To this, Kapil mentioned how sports women are not heroines, but Sunil then calls them ‘desh ki heroine (heroines of the nation)’. Kapil then asks the four of them if their husbands are polite and soft spoken by nature. Kapil then reminds Sania that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he will play her love interest in a film. To which, Sania told Kapil, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first).”