The Gray Man: Netflix Unveils Dhanush's Fierce First Look From the Film

Streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday shared the first look of National Award-winning actor Dhanush from his Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man,' directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Dhanush is part of the Netflix film's ensemble cast, which also includes the likes of actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura.

The official Twitter account of Netflix India shared a still from the movie in which the 38-year-old actor can be seen in action mode on top of a car, sporting an intense look and blood on his face.

THE FIRST LOOK OF @dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI 🔥#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/eAYxQfXqWQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, 'The Gray Man' is billed as an action-thriller that revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Gosling.

The film follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

The makers also unveiled the looks of Evans, Gosling, de Armas (as Dani Miranda) and Page, who plays Carmichael.

*Takes a deep breath*

RYAN GOSLING 💥 CHRIS EVANS 💥 ANA DE ARMAS 💥 DHANUSH 💥 REGÉ-JEAN PAGE 💥

THE GRAY MAN - directed by Anthony and Joe Russo arrives on July 22, only on Netflix!

*BRB, taking more deep breaths* pic.twitter.com/qWl6pEWggL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

In an interview with PTI last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on 'The Gray Man' and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience".

He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film 'Maaran'.