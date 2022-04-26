Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

The Gray Man: Netflix Unveils Dhanush's Fierce First Look From the Film

The makers also unveiled the looks of actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page.

The Gray Man: Netflix Unveils Dhanush's Fierce First Look From the Film
Actor Dhanush Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 9:46 pm

Streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday shared the first look of National Award-winning actor Dhanush from his Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man,' directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Dhanush is part of the Netflix film's ensemble cast, which also includes the likes of actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura.

Related stories

Dhanush Wraps Shoot Of ‘Naane Varuven’

Dhanush's Rugged First Look From 'Naane Varuven' Released

Maaran Movie Review: A Weak Story Dims Down Dhanush's Acting Prowess

The official Twitter account of Netflix India shared a still from the movie in which the 38-year-old actor can be seen in action mode on top of a car, sporting an intense look and blood on his face.

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, 'The Gray Man' is billed as an action-thriller that revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Gosling.

The film follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

The makers also unveiled the looks of Evans, Gosling, de Armas (as Dani Miranda) and Page, who plays Carmichael.

In an interview with PTI last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on 'The Gray Man' and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience".

He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film 'Maaran'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dhanush Chris Evans Ryan Gosling Ana De Armas Netflix Netflix India Movies Joe Russo Hollywood India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again