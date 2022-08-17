Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Thank You For Inspiring Me Everyday, Daughter Aditi Shankar Tells Shankar

Actress Aditi Shankar, whose performance in her debut film 'Viruman' has come in for much critical acclaim, on Wednesday wished her dad, ace director Shankar, a happy birthday and said that he inspired her every single day.

17 Aug 2022

Taking to Twitter, Aditi, who is also a doctor by profession and a good singer, said, "Happy Birthday to the man who brought cinema into my life! Pan-Indian films' Pioneer, the way you bring imagination to life on screen is just mesmerising.

"Thank you for inspiring me every single day Shanmugham Shankar sir but bigger thank you for always being my Appa first. Love you, Chinnu."


It wasn't just Aditi who wished the ace director. Scores of people from different film industries greeted Shankar on his 59th birthday.

Telugu actor Ram Charan, who is now working with director Shankar on his upcoming film that is being tentatively referred to as #RC15, tweeted, "Happy Birthday

Shankar Shanmugham sir. It's a great learning experience working with you. Looking forward to #RC15 and the reflection of your magic in it."

