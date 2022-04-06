Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Kuwait

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Tamil film ‘Beast’ has been reportedly banned in Kuwait. The film has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is one of the most anticipated films to release soon.

According to a report in The Free Press Journal, Kuwait's Ministry of Information had banned the Tamil film, but the reason for the same is not known as yet. Entertainment industry trackers suspect that the film has not been allowed to screen due to its portrayal of Pakistan, terrorists and violence.

The story of ‘Beast’ unfolds in a mall. Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in the thriller. In the film, East Coast Mall is under siege by terrorists. The negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to help get things moving. He is relieved when he gets to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), who is a great spy, is inside the mall. The film follows this soldier's fight with the terrorists inside and how he deals with them.

The film has been produced by Sun Pictures. The trailer of the film was a huge success and amassed one million views in the first five minutes of its release. Many fans took to Twitter as well to appreciate it and talk about how excited they were to watch the film.

The film is all set to release on April 13 in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Selvaragha, Satish, Redin Kingsley, Lilliput, Yogi Babu, and others. The film will be released one week after the scheduled release of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which is also highly anticipated.

This is the first film to be banned in Kuwait. Before this, the Malayalam film 'Kurup' and the Tamil film 'FIR' had also not been allowed to be showcased.