'Thalaivar 171': Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Collaboration Titled 'Coolie', Watch Title Teaser

On late Monday night, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the title of his highly-anticipated upcoming collaboration with Rajinikanth. Taking to all social media platforms, the director dropped a teaser lasting over three minutes, by the end of which the title was revealed in multiple languages. Initially referred to as ‘Thalaivar 171,’ the project now has its official title – ‘Coolie.’
The 3-minute 16-second teaser unfolds within the confines of a factory where many people are engrossed in crafting different gold items. Amidst the rhythmic hum of machinery, a worker is alerted via phone about an unauthorized intruder breaching security protocols and that, they should be careful. Stepping outside with a gold chain, intending to confront the intruder, he gets beaten up. Subsequently, the teaser transitions into intense confrontations between Rajinikanth’s character and the factory workers, culminating in high-octane fight sequences. Remarkably, the entire teaser is shot in monochrome, with the exception of the gleaming gold colour.
The title reveal has been done at the end. Have a look:
It’s no surprise the kind of fan following Rajinikanth has. In less than a day of its release, the video has amassed more than 4 million views on YouTube, with many taking to the comments section to express their excitement. One wrote, “Lokesh + Anirudh + Rajini = Blockbuster.” One more read, “That final shot with the Thalaivar smile was INCREDIBLE.” A third one said of Rajinikanth, “73-year-old and still ruling the big screens.” Another fan said, “Dialogues are gold and classic… Hoping for a blockbuster.”
Sharing the title posters, the director tweeted, “We love you Thalaiva @rajinikanth. #Coolie.”
Earlier reports hinted at Rajinikanth taking on a negative character, possibly portraying a gold-thieving gangster. The film, currently in production, is being backed by Sun Pictures. Adding to the anticipation, Anirudh Ravichander, a trusted collaborator of Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been roped in to compose the film’s music, while the dynamic stunt director duo Anbariv will orchestrate adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Additionally, rumours suggest Sivakarthikeyan’s potential involvement in a pivotal role, although the full cast and crew lineup remains shrouded in mystery, and an official confirmation is highly-awaited regarding the same.