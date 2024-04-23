'Thalaivar 171': Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Collaboration Titled 'Coolie', Watch Title Teaser

The 3-minute 16-second teaser unfolds within the confines of a factory where many people are engrossed in crafting different gold items. Amidst the rhythmic hum of machinery, a worker is alerted via phone about an unauthorized intruder breaching security protocols and that, they should be careful. Stepping outside with a gold chain, intending to confront the intruder, he gets beaten up. Subsequently, the teaser transitions into intense confrontations between Rajinikanth’s character and the factory workers, culminating in high-octane fight sequences. Remarkably, the entire teaser is shot in monochrome, with the exception of the gleaming gold colour.