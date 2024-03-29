'Thalaivar 171' First Look: Rajinikanth Looks Fierce, Stylish In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next, Title Announcement On THIS Date

Although the filmmakers have not officially revealed anything about the film, from the poster itself, one can assume that it may involve themes related to time and gold. But what has really caught the eye of netizens is the emphasis on the gold watch, seemingly a Rolex, which has begun speculations about a potential crossover with Suriya. For those not aware, Suriya is known as Rolex in Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe (LCU). Fans have taken to social media platforms, expressing their excitement that Rajinikanth’s new film might feature the star. Despite all the theories, the filmmaker had previously made it clear that the film will be a standalone one, and will not be part of his cinematic universe. But fans are still keeping their hopes up.