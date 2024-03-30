When filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed the first look poster of ‘Thalaivar 171’, fans could not keep calm. The director roped in superstar Rajinikanth for his next film. This would be the superstar’s 171st film. The poster showed the actor in a rugged avatar and fans cannot wait to see what this actor-director combination has in store. In a recent interview, the director spilled the beans about Rajinikanth’s character in the film.