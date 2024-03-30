When filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed the first look poster of ‘Thalaivar 171’, fans could not keep calm. The director roped in superstar Rajinikanth for his next film. This would be the superstar’s 171st film. The poster showed the actor in a rugged avatar and fans cannot wait to see what this actor-director combination has in store. In a recent interview, the director spilled the beans about Rajinikanth’s character in the film.
Lokesh Kanagaraj has assured fans that Rajinikanth's portrayal in 'Thalaivar 171' will be fresh and new. He promised a character unlike any the audience has seen before. In a candid interaction with Cinema Vikatan, Kanagaraj revealed that the film will be true to his vision. He mentioned that he has made meticulous efforts to present Rajinikanth in a fresh light.
Responding to the multiple fan theories that erupted on social media after the first-look poster was revealed, Kanagaraj revealed that he is going to surprise the audience. The plot will surpass expectations and leave audiences awestruck. With such ambitious claims, the director has set the stage to deliver a cinematic masterpiece that can potentially break records and dominate the box office upon its release.
The official title announcement of ‘Thalaivar 171’ is scheduled for April 22. The director has strategically planned to release a new teaser before the film begins the shoot. This teaser is anticipated to generate further excitement among eager fans.
‘Thalaivar 171’ will mark the first time Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj collaborate on a project. Some speculations have hinted at Sivakarthikeyan joining the cast but there has been no official confirmation. Composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director duo Anbariv are confirmed to be working on the film. Further details will be revealed when the title is announced.