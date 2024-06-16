Rinku Dhawan Looks Back At Her 30-Year Acting Journey And Shares Her Impressions

Actress Rinku Dhawan, who is currently seen in 'Udaariyaan', says that she loves the way her journey has panned out. She adds that she has been part of the industry for the last three decades, and has loved each project of hers. "I think it's been a very beautiful one from my first serial, from BR Chopra's 'Kanoon', playing a very prime role in the show. And now it's been kind of almost 30 years and each role that I got hence from there till date has been very strong roles, strong characters, very performance-oriented. And so it's been a very great journey to look back at and to look forward to also. So, I'm grateful to the industry and the people for making it so beautiful for me," she shared.