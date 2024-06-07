Television

‘MasterChef India Tamil’: Akash Muralidharan Crowned The Ultimate Winner

Akash Muralidharan of Chennai was declared the ultimate MasterChef of the season.

Akash Muralidharan Wins ‘MasterChef India Tamil’
Akash Muralidharan Wins ‘MasterChef India Tamil’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The delectable path to winning the coveted title of MasterChef India Tamil concluded in an exciting grand finale on June 7. After a season filled with great culinary challenges and scrumptious meals, Akash Muralidharan of Chennai was declared the ultimate MasterChef of the season. The battle was fierce, with talented home cooks Zarina Banu, Vani Sundar, and Pavithra Nalin reaching the top four. Akash, known for his commitment to finding and celebrating neglected veggies in his recipes, fulfilled his MasterChef India Tamil ambition in the show’s inaugural digital-exclusive season on Sony LIV, capturing the hearts of both judges and viewers.

Akash Muralidharan’s path from experimenting with foreign foods in his kitchen to winning the MasterChef India title has been quite remarkable. Akash is an advocate of new solutions to decrease food waste, having discovered over 70 lost veggies. His culinary path began in his family’s kitchen, where he was inspired by his grandmother, mother, and aunts. Despite studying architecture for five years, Akash maintained his interest in food, receiving a master’s degree in food design and innovation in Milan. His inventive energy was further fueled by a 100-day Instagram cooking challenge inspired by his grandmother’s cookbooks, which not only demonstrated his originality but also his dedication to resurrecting neglected veggies via tasty meals. These traits certainly set him apart in the MasterChef India Tamil kitchen, and his success was well-deserved.

Talking about his entire journey, Akash Muralidharan shared, “MasterChef has been a significant part of my life, and winning the title feels like living a dream. This victory is totally dedicated to my family, especially my brother, who has been my biggest supporter. I never imagined standing in the MasterChef India Tamil kitchen, wearing the apron, and cooking dishes for the world to see. This journey has not only helped me hone my culinary skills but also deepened my understanding of the importance of sustainable cooking. It has further fueled my passion for crafting delicious dishes using exotic ingredients. I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their culinary dreams and make a positive impact through innovative cooking. I am excited to see what the future holds.”

MasterChef India Tamil received widespread appreciation for its unique combination of foreign cuisines with a South Indian twist. The expert home cooks, their imaginative gourmet concoctions, and the thrilling competition captivated audiences. MasterChef India Tamil’s appeal can be linked to its engaging style and the cultural resonance it created by mixing local spices into global recipes. The program immediately became a household favorite, with strong viewership and broad social media coverage. Its popularity not only exposed South India’s varied culinary traditions, but also instilled a greater respect for the art of cooking in its diversified audience. The program had an excellent judging panel, which included famous chefs Koushik Shankar, Shreeya Adka, and Rakesh Raghunathan.

Their guidance and skills were critical in developing the raw talent into culinary masters. This season provided an immersive digital experience, bringing the thrill and flavors of the tough battle right to the audience’s screens.

