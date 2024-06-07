‘MasterChef India Tamil’: Akash Muralidharan Crowned The Ultimate Winner

Akash Muralidharan’s path from experimenting with foreign foods in his kitchen to winning the MasterChef India title has been quite remarkable. Akash is an advocate of new solutions to decrease food waste, having discovered over 70 lost veggies. His culinary path began in his family’s kitchen, where he was inspired by his grandmother, mother, and aunts. Despite studying architecture for five years, Akash maintained his interest in food, receiving a master’s degree in food design and innovation in Milan. His inventive energy was further fueled by a 100-day Instagram cooking challenge inspired by his grandmother’s cookbooks, which not only demonstrated his originality but also his dedication to resurrecting neglected veggies via tasty meals. These traits certainly set him apart in the MasterChef India Tamil kitchen, and his success was well-deserved.