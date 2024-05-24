Television

Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click

In a recent interview, Hina Khan talked about not attending the Cannes Film Festival. She mentioned that she would love to attend the event with a film or a brand in future.

Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram


When Hina Khan made her appearance on the Cannes red carpet in 2022, the country took note as she made a statement. The popular actor could not make it to the prestigious film festival this year. In a recent interview, she reflected on missing the opportunity to be at Cannes and talked about how she is keen on attending the event in the future.

In a conversation with News18, Hina Khan talked about how she misses being at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor mentioned how she would go again to the French Riviera when she gets a film. She said, “How much I missed being at Cannes this year! Both the times I went with my films. So, when I have a film, I’ll go again. I really enjoy dressing up and I know a lot of people in Cannes. I know that I’ve had the opportunity to wear such amazing gowns. It’s just that I’m not there! I miss that. I know so many photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, and designers. I know that if I went there, everything would just click.”

Khan also mentioned how she does not mind attending the event in collaboration with a brand. She mentioned how she would not attend the event just for the sake of it, but she would go there with a purpose. She continued, “On this international carpet, people showcase high fashion and glam but at the same time, the festival is known for films. If I get an opportunity again, I would love to go. I don’t want to go just for the heck of it. Maybe I’ll go again in a couple of years. I might also go there for a brand.”

In 2019, Khan unveiled the poster of her film – ‘Lines’ at Cannes. She attended the event in 2022 when she launched the poster of ‘Country Of Blind.’ On the work front, the actor made her Punjabi debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ where she shared the screen with Gippy Grewal.

