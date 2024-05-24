In a conversation with News18, Hina Khan talked about how she misses being at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor mentioned how she would go again to the French Riviera when she gets a film. She said, “How much I missed being at Cannes this year! Both the times I went with my films. So, when I have a film, I’ll go again. I really enjoy dressing up and I know a lot of people in Cannes. I know that I’ve had the opportunity to wear such amazing gowns. It’s just that I’m not there! I miss that. I know so many photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, and designers. I know that if I went there, everything would just click.”