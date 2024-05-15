The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has raised its curtains at the French Riviera on May 14. All eyes are set on the red carpet to see which Indian celebrities are going to mark their appearance on the red carpet. Recently, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Deepti Sadhwani turned heads when she appeared at Cannes in an orange gown with a trail. As we gear up to witness dazzling red-carpet appearances, here are seven television celebrities who have attended Cannes over the years.
1. Hina Khan
Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019 with her debut Bollywood film, ‘Lines.’ In 2022, she attended the film festival once again for the poster launch of ‘Country Of Blind.’
2. Helly Shah
In a remarkable Cannes debut in 2022, Helly Shah unveiled the poster of her debut film, 'Kaya Palat'. She wore a satin green gown with a sheer embellished cape, while her hair was elegantly swept back into a neat bun.
3. Sapna Choudhary
Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sapna Choudhary stunned her fans when she appeared at Cannes last year. She wore a dusty pink gown for her debut.
4. Kashmera Shah
Kashmera Shah marked her debut at the Cannes in 2019 not as an actor but as a director. She unveiled the trailer of her directorial debut, ‘Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron’.
5. Avika Gor
Avika Gor graced the Cannes Film Festival in both 2016 and 2017, leaving an impression with her impeccable style. In 2017, she wore a stunning black gown decked with delicate floral embellishments.
6. Saumya Tandon
In 2016, the ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ actor attended the Cannes Film Festival. She attended multiple premieres and graced the red carpet in ethnic clothes.
7. Gautam Gulati
Known for his appearance in ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, Gautam Gulati attended Cannes in 2014. His short film, ‘Darpok’, was screened at the event.