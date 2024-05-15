Television

Cannes Film Festival: From Hina Khan To Saumya Tandon, Indian TV Celebs Who Have Made Their Presence Known Over The Years

Here are the television celebrities who have attended the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

Saumya Tandon, Hina Khan Photo: X, Instagram


The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has raised its curtains at the French Riviera on May 14. All eyes are set on the red carpet to see which Indian celebrities are going to mark their appearance on the red carpet. Recently, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Deepti Sadhwani turned heads when she appeared at Cannes in an orange gown with a trail. As we gear up to witness dazzling red-carpet appearances, here are seven television celebrities who have attended Cannes over the years.

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019 with her debut Bollywood film, ‘Lines.’ In 2022, she attended the film festival once again for the poster launch of ‘Country Of Blind.’

2. Helly Shah

In a remarkable Cannes debut in 2022, Helly Shah unveiled the poster of her debut film, 'Kaya Palat'. She wore a satin green gown with a sheer embellished cape, while her hair was elegantly swept back into a neat bun.

3. Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Photo: X


Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sapna Choudhary stunned her fans when she appeared at Cannes last year. She wore a dusty pink gown for her debut.

4. Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah marked her debut at the Cannes in 2019 not as an actor but as a director. She unveiled the trailer of her directorial debut, ‘Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron’.

5. Avika Gor

Avika Gor at Cannes
Avika Gor at Cannes Photo: Instagram


Avika Gor graced the Cannes Film Festival in both 2016 and 2017, leaving an impression with her impeccable style. In 2017, she wore a stunning black gown decked with delicate floral embellishments.

6. Saumya Tandon

In 2016, the ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ actor attended the Cannes Film Festival. She attended multiple premieres and graced the red carpet in ethnic clothes.

7. Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati at Cannes
Gautam Gulati at Cannes Photo: Instagram


Known for his appearance in ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, Gautam Gulati attended Cannes in 2014. His short film, ‘Darpok’, was screened at the event.  

