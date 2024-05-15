Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival started on May 14. Day 1 saw several celebs gracing the red carpet in stunning looks. This year many Indian celebs from Bollywood and television will mark their presence at Cannes 2024. Actor Deepti Sadhwani, who is known for hosting the comedy reality show 'Hasya Samrat' and her appearance in the popular sitcom, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' turned heads in an orange trail gown for her Cannes debut.
Deepti took to her Instagram handle to share back-to-back posts of her breathtaking pics from her Cannes 2024 appearance. She was present for the premiere of the feature film 'Le Deuxième Acte' (The Second Act) at the opening ceremony. Deepti donned a strapless embellished orange gown with a voluminous jacket with faux feathers. In her post, she claimed her gown featured a ‘record-breaking’ long trail.
She captioned her first post, ''Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record breaking longest trail of gown.''
Deepti's second post read: ''With the longest trail At the opening ceremony at 77th Cannes Film Festival.''
Here are some more pics of Deepti from the festival.
For the unversed, Deepti was crowned Miss North India and then she started her career in television, and then film industry. She starred in 'Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati' and 'Rock Band Party'. She has also earned name in the music industry with her appearance in the tracks such as 'Harayana Roadway' and 'Lala Lala Lori', 'Toot Jaayein' among others.
Earlier, while talking about her musical journey, Deepti told a leading newspaper that she is thoroughly enjoying it. ''There's so much happening - creating songs, featuring in videos, live shows, and, of course, singing. In the past couple of years, I've released 12 songs, and many of them have garnered significant attention. My song 'LaLa Lala Lori' has become an evergreen chartbuster. These independent numbers have provided me with opportunities to collaborate with artists like Badshah, Meet Brothers, and others, all at the right stage of my career,'' she said.
