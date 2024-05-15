Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'

Earlier, while talking about her musical journey, Deepti told a leading newspaper that she is thoroughly enjoying it. ''There's so much happening - creating songs, featuring in videos, live shows, and, of course, singing. In the past couple of years, I've released 12 songs, and many of them have garnered significant attention. My song 'LaLa Lala Lori' has become an evergreen chartbuster. These independent numbers have provided me with opportunities to collaborate with artists like Badshah, Meet Brothers, and others, all at the right stage of my career,'' she said.