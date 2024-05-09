Television

Arti Singh Thanks Sister-In-Law Kashmera Shah For Organizing Her Bridal Shower, Shares Dreamy Pictures

Arti Singh shared pictures from her bridal shower on her Instagram. She penned a sweet note for her sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, and thanked her.

Instagram
Arti Singh at her bridal shower Photo: Instagram
Arti Singh has been making news ever since she tied the knot with businessman, Dipak Chauhan. The actor has been taking to her social media to share snippets from her intimate wedding with her fans. Recently, the actor shared pictures from her bridal shower. She also thanked her sister-in-law, actor Kashmera Shah, for organizing a lovely bridal shower event for her.

Taking to her Instagram, Arti Singh shared a series of pictures from her bridal shower. She was spotted in a metallic blue bodycon dress which she had paired with black glittery heels. In one picture, she posed behind a floral frame that read, “Kiss The Miss Goodbye.” In another video, she was seen posing before a wall décor that read, “Miss to Mrs.” Sharing these pictures, she wrote a note where she thanked Kashmera Shah.

Singh wrote, “Bridal shower…thank u @kashmera1 for lovely lovely bridal shower. For loving me and attending to every person. My every friend who came for showering so much love and attention. And also won’t forget when u hugged me in vidai and said I won’t cry coz u hv got such an amazing guy. U Wil always be happy and happy more than ever.”

Take a look at the post here.

The post has fetched over 22K likes. Fans spammed the comment section with heartwarming wishes. One fan said, “Arti you are very lucky to have such an amazing guy.” A second fan wrote, “Best bhabhi @kashmera1 @artisingh5 u look so pretty in all the wedding avatars.” A third fan commented, “Undoubtedly @kashmera1 is the best bhabhi.”

The actor was introduced to Chauhan by private matchmakers. They tied the knot on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by all the famous faces from Indian television.  

