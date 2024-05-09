Taking to her Instagram, Arti Singh shared a series of pictures from her bridal shower. She was spotted in a metallic blue bodycon dress which she had paired with black glittery heels. In one picture, she posed behind a floral frame that read, “Kiss The Miss Goodbye.” In another video, she was seen posing before a wall décor that read, “Miss to Mrs.” Sharing these pictures, she wrote a note where she thanked Kashmera Shah.