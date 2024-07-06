Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan shared a series of selfies after a workout session. She was seen wearing a pink sports top and she shared pictures from the gym. She added Kishore Kumar’s song – ‘Ruk Jaana Nahin’ – to her pictures. She mentioned how she is manifesting her healing journey. Khan wrote, “What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine; I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve. The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too. #SacrredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl”