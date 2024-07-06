Television

Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing

Hina Khan shared a series of pictures where she can be seen embracing her cancer scars. She has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television actress Hina Khan left her fans concerned when she mentioned that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. As the actor battles breast cancer, she is seen sharing emotional moments from her journey on social media. She recently took to her social media to share a series of selfies where she is seen embracing the cancer scars.

Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan shared a series of selfies after a workout session. She was seen wearing a pink sports top and she shared pictures from the gym. She added Kishore Kumar’s song – ‘Ruk Jaana Nahin’ – to her pictures. She mentioned how she is manifesting her healing journey. Khan wrote, “What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine; I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve. The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too. #SacrredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl”

Take a look at the post shared by Hina Khan here.

The post has fetched over 890K likes. Celebrities took to the comments to shower support on the actor. Mona Singh wrote, “U are a fighter Hina…this too shall pass.” Arjun Bijlani left a heart in the comments. Monalisa commented, “Love the way accepting everything so gracefully… you inspire so many… Love and prayers… You will bounce back like How.” Saisha Shinde said, “Power/resilience / BEAUTY / GORGEOUS SMILE / the list is endless my love.” Fans also commented and left messages for the actor.

Last month, Khan shared a post where she announced her diagnosis. She wrote, “I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ where she shared the screen with Gippy Grewal.

