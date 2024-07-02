Television

Hina Khan Breast Cancer Update: Actress Turns Emotional As She Shares Video From Her First Chemo

Hina Khan shared a video of her where she was seen visiting a hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show.

Hina Khan
Hina Khan on her first chemotherapy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis sent shockwaves across the nation. Hina who became a household name with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', took to her Instagram handle to share the news of Stage 3 breast cancer. Since then she has been sharing motivational posts. On Monday, Hina shared a video of her where she was seen visiting a hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video starts with the actress doing a photoshoot, posing for the paps on the red carpet and receiving an award at an event. Then we see her walking into the hospital for her first chemo.

She wrote, “All glam is gone and I’m ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let’s get better,” a visibly emotional Hina said in the video. Sharing the clip, Hina wrote, “This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it – not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let’s do some affirmations.”

Hina further wrote, “We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. She also wrote that for her work commitments, motivation, passion and art matter and she refuses to bow down. ''This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER. I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo,'' she added.

Hina Khan pens motivational post for those fighting cancer - Instagram
Hina Khan Shares Powerful Message For Those Fighting Cancer: I Wish My Journey Can Be Courageous And Motivating

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

''I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up,'' she concluded her post.

Take a look at her post here.

Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky called her “my fighter”. Mouni Roy wrote, ''In awe of your strength and courage'' while Rubina Dilaik commented, ''Incredible Lady''. Hina's 'YRKKH' co-star Rohan Mehra wrote, ''More power to you''.

