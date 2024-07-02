Hina Khan Breast Cancer Update: Actress Turns Emotional As She Shares Video From Her First Chemo

Hina further wrote, “We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. She also wrote that for her work commitments, motivation, passion and art matter and she refuses to bow down. ''This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER. I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo,'' she added.