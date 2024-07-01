Hina Khan Shares Powerful Message For Those Fighting Cancer: I Wish My Journey Can Be Courageous And Motivating

Actress Hina Khan's stage 3 breast cancer left everyone shocked. She made this big revelation about her health on Friday in an Instagram post. Hina also wrote that her treatment has already begun and she is doing well. On Sunday, she penned a motivational post for all the men and women who are fighting this disease.
Hina shared the message on her Instagram Stories, where she encouraged others fighting the same battle. The title of her post read: “A window to my journey'' and added, “This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED. #Scarrednotscared (sic)''.
Have a look at her post here.
On Friday, sharing the heartbreaking news of her breast cancer diagnosis, Hina wrote, ''To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer.''
''Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,'' she added.
The 36-year-old actress also requested for respect and privacy during this time and added, ''I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey.'' Hina also wrote that she will ''overcome this challenge and be completely healthy''.
Towards the end, Hina wrote, ''Please send you prayers, blessings and love."
We wish Hina Khan fight this battle with strong willpower and hope.