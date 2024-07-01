Television

Hina Khan Shares Powerful Message For Those Fighting Cancer: I Wish My Journey Can Be Courageous And Motivating

Hina Khan recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress is currently undergoing treatment.

Instagram
Hina Khan pens motivational post for those fighting cancer Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Hina Khan's stage 3 breast cancer left everyone shocked. She made this big revelation about her health on Friday in an Instagram post. Hina also wrote that her treatment has already begun and she is doing well. On Sunday, she penned a motivational post for all the men and women who are fighting this disease.

Hina shared the message on her Instagram Stories, where she encouraged others fighting the same battle. The title of her post read: “A window to my journey'' and added, “This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED. #Scarrednotscared (sic)''.

Have a look at her post here.

Hina Khan's motivational post for cancer warriors Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Friday, sharing the heartbreaking news of her breast cancer diagnosis, Hina wrote, ''To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer.''

''Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,'' she added.

The 36-year-old actress also requested for respect and privacy during this time and added, ''I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey.'' Hina also wrote that she will ''overcome this challenge and be completely healthy''.

Towards the end, Hina wrote, ''Please send you prayers, blessings and love."

We wish Hina Khan fight this battle with strong willpower and hope.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  2. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  4. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  5. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign