Hina Khan Shares Powerful Message For Those Fighting Cancer: I Wish My Journey Can Be Courageous And Motivating

Hina shared the message on her Instagram Stories, where she encouraged others fighting the same battle. The title of her post read: “A window to my journey'' and added, “This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED. #Scarrednotscared (sic)''.