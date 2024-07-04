Television

Video: Hina Khan Cuts Her Hair Amidst Breast Cancer Treatment; Actress' Mother Breaks Down

Hina Khan was seen wearing a smile throughout the entire process of cutting her hair. She finally flaunted her short hair look and said she felt 'liberated'.

Instagram
Hina Khan cuts her hair short Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Hina Khan shared the heartbreaking news of her cancer diagnosis last week. Hina revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. The 36-year-old star has been documenting her journey on her Instagram handle motivating those battling the same disease. Her latest post is on chopping off her tresses (as there will be hair loss due to chemotherapy). Hina, who has strong willpower and confidence to battle cancer, was seen happily cutting her hair short. But her mom turned emotional and started crying. Hina was seen consoling her mother.

The video started with Hina sitting in front of the mirror as a man who is seemed to be a hair dresser, braided her hair. Her mom was sitting on the bed and was heard crying. Hina cut the first pigtail of her hair and the person did the rest. It was not easy to let go of the hair but Hina was seen wearing a smile throughout the entire process. She finally flaunted her short hair look and said she felt 'liberated'. Her mother came in, hugged her and Hina kissed her on the cheeks.

The actress penned a long note where she wrote, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions."

Hina further wrote she is choosing to win. "To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win," she added.

She further wrote that she has decided to give herself every chance possible to win this battle. She chose to let go of her beautiful hair before it starts falling off (due to chemo) and she didn’t want to endure the mental breakdown for weeks and added, ''So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself.''

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress has decided to use her own hair to make a nice wig for the phase. ''Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole," she wrote.

Towards the end of the post, she thanked her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, her mom and others who have supported her in this difficult time.

