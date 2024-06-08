Bhojpuri Star Rinku Ghosh Drops BTS Glimpses Of 'Maa Bete Ka Pyaar' From The Show 'Anokhaa Bandhan'

The show went off-air in November 2023. The actress has been a part of shows like 'Durgesh Nandinii', 'Mohe Rang De', 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal', and 'Imtihaan'. The actress has also appeared in Bhojpuri films like 'Balidaan' with Ravi Kishan, 'Kisan Arjun' with Anuj Sharma and Gaurav Ghai, 'Saat Saheliyan' with Dinesh Lal Yadav, 'Dushmani', 'Andha Kanoon', 'E Kaisan Pratha', and many more. Rinku also stars alongside Dev Singh in the movie 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai'.