Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside

On Sushant Singh's Rajput death anniversary, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of the actor with her pet. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput Photo: X
On Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, fans of the actor have taken to social media to pay their respects and share tributes. Rajput’s sister, Shweta, also took to social media to plead for justice for her late brother. Amidst this, actor Ankita Lokhande has shared an unseen picture of the ‘Sonchiriya’ actor posing with his dog, Scotch.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with his labrador, Scotch. The actor was seen dressed in a grey printed vest, black shorts, and a beanie. Fudge was seated before the actor. She did not add any caption to the picture, but she added the tune of the ‘Heartbeat’ from ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ that has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Take a look at the picture shared by Ankita Lokhande here.

Ankita Lokhandes Instagram Story for Sushant Singh Rajput
Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Story for Sushant Singh Rajput Photo: Instagram
Lokhande and Rajput shared the screen in the hit television serial, ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ The show was immensely loved by the audience, and they went on to become household names. The Ektaa Kapoor serial became a turning point in their professional and personal life. The couple met on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ They dated from 2010 onwards. They lived together until they parted ways in 2016. Despite their breakup, their characters Manav and Archana continue to be an iconic and beloved couple among fans.

Scotch was a gift from Rajput to Lokhande. The dog passed away in February this year. Rajput died by suicide in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His Mumbai house has been bought by Adah Sharma who is currently living there. Post his death, his film ‘Dil Bechara’ was released on OTT for his fans. He shared the screen with Sanjana Sanghi in the rom-com.

