Lokhande and Rajput shared the screen in the hit television serial, ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ The show was immensely loved by the audience, and they went on to become household names. The Ektaa Kapoor serial became a turning point in their professional and personal life. The couple met on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ They dated from 2010 onwards. They lived together until they parted ways in 2016. Despite their breakup, their characters Manav and Archana continue to be an iconic and beloved couple among fans.