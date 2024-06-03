Actor Adah Sharma, in an interview, revealed that she moved into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra, Mumbai apartment (Mont Blanc Apartments) four months back. She told Bombay Times that she has finally settled in the place.
The 'Kerala Story' actress said that she has lived in a house at Pali Hill in Bandra all her life and this is the first time she has moved out of there. Adah also revealed that he is very sensitive to vibes, and the new place gives her positive vibes. ''Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed bird,'' said Adah.
Last year, when Adah was spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment, reports started doing the rounds that she is buying the flat.
Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sharma said that when she went to see SSR's apartment, she was “overwhelmed” by the media attention. “For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone's hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy,'' said the actress.
This year on June 14, it will be four years since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. He was 34. The 'Kedarnath' actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment. After the initial investigation, Mumbai Police confirmed that Rajput died by suicide. Official postmortem reports also confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging. His family lodged a complaint in Patna, Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The investigation is still on and there has been no conclusion yet.