Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sharma said that when she went to see SSR's apartment, she was “overwhelmed” by the media attention. “For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone's hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy,'' said the actress.