'Felt He Was Still With Me': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Cries Her Heart Out As She Visits Kedarnath Ahead Of His Death Anniversary

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's fourth death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, shared some throwback pics of Sushant and new pictures from her recent visit to Kedarnath.

Shweta Singh Kirti remembers her brother Sushant Singh Rajput Photo: Instagram
It will be four years since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. Ahead of his death anniversary, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share some throwback pics of Sushant and new pictures of her from her recent visit to Kedarnath. In one pic, Sushant was seen posing with a saint in front of the shrine and in another, he was doing meditation. Shweta also penned a long note in remembrance of her late brother.

In her post, Shweta wrote, "It is the 1st of June, and four years ago on the 14th of this month, we lost our dearest Sushant. Even now, we are still searching for answers about what happened on that tragic day."

Remembering SSR, Shweta wrote, “I came to Kedarnath to pray, to remember, and to feel close to Bhai (brother). The day was incredibly emotional; as soon as I landed in Kedarnath, tears began to flow. I walked for a while but eventually had to sit down and cry my heart out, feeling his presence all around me. I felt an overwhelming urge to hug him. I sat and meditated where he had meditated, and in those moments, I felt he was still with me, within me, living through me. It felt as if he had never left.”

Sushant was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. He used to visit Kedarnath more often. Shweta wrote, "Yesterday in Phata, there was no internet connection. While sitting in my car, I managed to open Instagram and saw only one post in my feed: a picture of Bhai in Kedarnath with a sadhu. I knew I had to meet that sadhu, and by God’s grace, I was able to. I’m attaching that picture for reference. Grateful to God for making this happen."

For those unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is still investigated by the CBI (Central Bureau Of Investigation).

