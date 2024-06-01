Now after 15 years of the show, the actress remembered and thanked the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and shared a montage of several scenes from the show. The actress wrote, “15 years ago, I started my journey as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Little did I know that even after years, I will continue to get so much love for my role, which has even become my identity. I sometimes feel I was destined to be Archana. I had her in me, and I continue to have her in me. She has taught me a lot about life.”