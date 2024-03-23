Ankita Lokhande Lashes Out At The Media During Film Screening: Bahar Chaliye, This Is Not Done

Ankita Lokhande recently slammed the media personnel at a film screening of ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, starring her and Randeep Hooda. In a video that is now going viral on social media, the actress is seen standing at the door of the hall and asking the photographers to maintain decorum. The video has now gone viral online in no time.
Ankita Lokhande is seen telling the media in the video, “Listen, film chal rahi hai, bahar chaliye. This is not right ya. This is really not done. Film chal rahi hai andar. Thoda sa rakh lo yaar, kya baat hai yeh?” From the video, it seemed like they were trying to enter the hall when Ankita checked them for their behaviour.
Watch Ankita Lokhande’s video here:
Ankita, who essays the role of Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of V. D. Savarkar, in the film, recently revealed that Randeep was not in favour of make-up for her character. She told news agency IANS, “I relate with Yamunabai because she is a very strong woman. If I talk about the preparations for this role, Randeep gave me freedom as an actor. As a director, he'd listen to how I wanted to perform/execute a scene and then tell me what he wanted me to do. This character isn't about dialogues, but more about expression."
After a stint in Salman Khan’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita returned to Bollywood with Randeep Hooda’s film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’. Randeep Hooda has not only headlined but also directed the film. The film released on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi, and opened with mixed reviews. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, it is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty.