Shweta wrote, ''Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery.'' She added, ''I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I’m losing my patience and feel like giving up. But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don’t we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can’t it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened?''