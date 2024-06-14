Art & Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pleads For Justice On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary: Give Us The Closure We Deserve

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra apartment in 2020. He was 34.

Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the fourth death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him with a heartbreaking post. She took to her Instagram handle to pen a lengthy note and shared a couple of videos. The first video featured Sushant and all his sisters having a great time together. The second video is from his prayer meet.

Shweta wrote, ''Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery.'' She added, ''I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I’m losing my patience and feel like giving up. But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don’t we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can’t it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened?''

''PLEASE, I am requesting and pleading—help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve,'' she concluded her post.

Have a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's post for her brother.

In another post, Shweta wrote, ''Someone who wore his heart on his sleeve—was it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It’s been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?'' The post also featured a few pictures of Sushant with those whom he helped.

For those unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra apartment in 2020. He was 34. After the initial investigation, Mumbai Police confirmed that the 'Kedarnath' actor died by suicide. Official postmortem reports also confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging. His case has been still investigated by the CBI.

