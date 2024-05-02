Art & Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tanishaa Mukerji Are Among Early Arrivals At Style Icons Summit

A sea of celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and Gauahar Khan on Thursday illuminated the red carpet of the star-studded event of 'Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit 2024'.

Advertisement

IANS
A sea of celebrities illuminated the red carpet of the star-studded event of 'Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit 2024'. Photo: IANS
info_icon

A sea of celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and Gauahar Khan on Thursday illuminated the red carpet of the star-studded event of 'Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit 2024'.

Tejasswi, winner of 'Bigg Boss 15', adorned a white mini dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline. She complemented her attire with glossy makeup, and her hair was tied in a loose bun.

Tanishaa opted for a black corset top paired with a heavily embellished golden jacket and a silver mini skirt. She accessorised her look with sunglasses, silver earrings, and black heels, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Advertisement

'The Broken News' actress Shriya stunned on the red carpet in a pink top paired with blue denim.

Rasika, who was last seen in the web series 'Adhura', appeared on the red carpet wearing a white top, pink jacket, and matching trousers.

Gauahar flaunted her curves in a red satin gown.

The other celebrities who were present at the event included Avneet Kaur, Sumeet Vyas, Zareen Khan, Kubbra Sait, Shalin Bhanot, and Rahul Dev.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media