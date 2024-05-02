As reported by TMZ, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce received individual invites to attend the Met Gala 2024. However, they have declined the invitation. A report by PEOPLE revealed that Swift will not attend the event because of prior work commitments. The report mentioned that the singer will be busy “focusing on rehearsals and preparations” for the Eras Tour which is supposed to pick up on May 9 in Paris. The singer will be busy getting her choreography and vocals right for one of her biggest tours to date.