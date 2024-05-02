Art & Entertainment

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce To Give Met Gala 2024 A Miss Because Of THIS Reason? Here's What We Know

A latest report has revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be attending the Met Gala 2024. Here's what we know so far.

Advertisement

X
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Photo: X
info_icon

As the date of the Met Gala comes closer, fashion enthusiasts from all across the globe are eyeing the list of celebrities who will mark their presence at this coveted event. Speculations about which celebrities will be attending the gala have started floating around on the internet. Amidst these rumours, it was previously reported that Taylor Swift would be attending the event with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. However, a recent report has mentioned that the couple will be giving this event a miss.

As reported by TMZ, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce received individual invites to attend the Met Gala 2024. However, they have declined the invitation. A report by PEOPLE revealed that Swift will not attend the event because of prior work commitments. The report mentioned that the singer will be busy “focusing on rehearsals and preparations” for the Eras Tour which is supposed to pick up on May 9 in Paris. The singer will be busy getting her choreography and vocals right for one of her biggest tours to date.

Advertisement

However, the reason behind Kelce giving the Met Gala a miss is still not known. The couple have been spotted together at multiple events such as Super Bowl and Coachella. Fans were excited to see them sashay on the red carpet.

On the work front, Swift’s latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is being loved by her fans. It was reported that Kelce has been supportive of her since the beginning. An earlier report by Entertainment Tonight quoted a source close to Kelce who revealed, “He knows how much this means to her and thinks she’s extremely talented. Taylor and Travis admire each other’s creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other’s opinions, and are open and communicative.”

Advertisement

The Met Gala 2024 is set to take place on May 6. The theme of this year - The Garden of Time – has been inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg