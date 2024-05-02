As the date of the Met Gala comes closer, fashion enthusiasts from all across the globe are eyeing the list of celebrities who will mark their presence at this coveted event. Speculations about which celebrities will be attending the gala have started floating around on the internet. Amidst these rumours, it was previously reported that Taylor Swift would be attending the event with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. However, a recent report has mentioned that the couple will be giving this event a miss.
As reported by TMZ, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce received individual invites to attend the Met Gala 2024. However, they have declined the invitation. A report by PEOPLE revealed that Swift will not attend the event because of prior work commitments. The report mentioned that the singer will be busy “focusing on rehearsals and preparations” for the Eras Tour which is supposed to pick up on May 9 in Paris. The singer will be busy getting her choreography and vocals right for one of her biggest tours to date.
However, the reason behind Kelce giving the Met Gala a miss is still not known. The couple have been spotted together at multiple events such as Super Bowl and Coachella. Fans were excited to see them sashay on the red carpet.
On the work front, Swift’s latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is being loved by her fans. It was reported that Kelce has been supportive of her since the beginning. An earlier report by Entertainment Tonight quoted a source close to Kelce who revealed, “He knows how much this means to her and thinks she’s extremely talented. Taylor and Travis admire each other’s creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other’s opinions, and are open and communicative.”
The Met Gala 2024 is set to take place on May 6. The theme of this year - The Garden of Time – has been inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story.