Tanisha Mehta On Recreating Iconic Scene From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' For Her Show

'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein' actress Tanisha Mehta, who is seen playing the role of Ishani in the show 'Lag Ja Gale', talked about recreating the most popular scenes from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' in which Amitabh Bachchan pulls a stool for Jaya Bachchan where she helps him in tying his tie.



Set in Delhi, 'Lag Ja Gale' is a story of a couple, Shiv (Namik Paul) - an affluent, self-made young hotelier and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), who get married for the sake of their siblings.



In every scene where Tanisha has to stand opposite Namik, she has to take the help of a stool to match his height.



While talking about recreating the iconic scene, Tanisha said: "Within a few days of shooting, Namik and I started bonding with each other really well and that really helped to pull off our scenes smoothly. But the biggest concern is that because of Namika's height, every time there is a shot where I am standing next to him, I have to stand on a stool. For the scenes which are not close-up shots, I have to wear high heels throughout the sequence."



The actress further added that while shooting every scene with him she needed a stool and it reminded her of the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.



"The very first day when we shot together, I was asked to do a scene with him standing on a stool and that just reminded me of the most popular scenes between Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where she has to fasten his tie. I believe the resemblance of it with our shoot life is so similar that now I have started enjoying it as I am a big 'K3G fan'. I just hope that the audience loves our on-screen chemistry and showers their love on our show," she added.



'Lag Ja Gale' airs on Zee TV.