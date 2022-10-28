Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tamil Actress Tanya Hope To Perform A Dance Number In Aayush Sharma's 'AS04'

South Indian actress Tanya Hope is set to make her Hindi debut with an appearance in a dance number for the recently announced yet-to-be-titled fourth film of Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma. The action thriller film is tentatively titled 'AS04' and was announced by Aayush, with a teaser of the film on his social media.

Tanya
Tanya Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 4:42 pm

South Indian actress Tanya Hope is set to make her Hindi debut with an appearance in a dance number for the recently announced yet-to-be-titled fourth film of Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma. The action thriller film is tentatively titled 'AS04' and was announced by Aayush, with a teaser of the film on his social media. 

Talking about the dance number in the Aayush Sharma-starrer, the actress said, "The song we danced to is a banger and I can't wait for the audiences to hear it. The great Jani master has choreographed this track, and we all really enjoyed shooting it and performing it. Without a doubt this will be the next banger at all the weddings."

The actress also spoke about the pattern of Bollywood remaking content from South India. She said that it helps reach local stories to a wider set of audience. 

She said, "There are some great stories being made in different languages too and they are reaching a bigger audience. I have also done a remake of a Bollywood film in Tamil. It was a remake of 'Vicky Donor', which was titled 'Dharla Prabhu' where I played the character that was played by Yami Gautam in the Hindi version".

"I personally believe that if the film is good, why not remake it", she added.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Actress ' Dance Bollywood Live Performance Hindi Debut Action Thriller Fourth Film Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  